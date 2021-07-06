As part of efforts to provide affordable homes for its officers and men in the face of daunting COVID–19 downtown, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a 5000-unit housing scheme in Abuja.

Developers say the first phase of 5,000 housing units consisting of 800 units of one, two and three-bedroom flats, terrace duplexes and five bedroom fully detached duplexes is billed to be delivered in February 2022.

The chairman of MANZ Construction Company Limited, the firm executing the project, Adamu Ibn Adamu, said the company is providing 5000 units of different apartments for NIS Personnel in all cadres and they are intensifying efforts to deliver the Phase 1 comprising 800 units before February 2022.

He said, “The scheme is one of its kind because subscribers would pay the price of their houses within 10 years but could obtain keys to their apartments after paying for three years.”

While highlighting what stands the scheme out from others, Adamu said subscribers would pay the price of their houses within 10 years but could move into the houses after paying for three years.

The deputy comptroller-general of Immigration in charge of Human Resources, DCG Aminu Bako Yarima, carried out the foundation-laying ceremony of the project situated in Kyami area of Abuja on behalf of the NIS boss, Muhammad Babandede.

Yarima said, “All officers are qualified whether you are in the Comptroller cadre, Superintendent cadre, Inspector cadre and even in the Assistant cadre. Those on the superintendent and Inspector cadres have more years to spend in service. So, they will be able to pay in the money without having any financial embarrassment.

Immigration personnel at the event, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, were excited about the project, commending the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for his interest in the welfare of personnel of the Service.