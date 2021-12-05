The acting controller general of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Idris Isah Jere, said he had approved the production and distribution of 20, 000 passport booklets in the last two weeks to clear the backlog of passport booklets in the diaspora.

Jere who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, said, “I have approved 10,000 booklets last week and another 10,000 booklets have also been approved this week. This is to clear the backlog of applications for renewal of passports, especially for those in the diaspora.”

Also in a statement, the public relations officer of the service, Amos Okpu, disclosed that the NIS had distributed a total of 27,500 passport booklets to 16 missions in the last one month.

Okpu said the number would take care of the recorded 36,711 backlog of applications, adding that missions such as the UK and USA among others were given special consideration because of their work volumes.

The statement added that frantic efforts were also ongoing to release more supplies of booklets to all the missions to take care of any outstanding applications, particularly with the yuletide season, when some people may wish to travel.