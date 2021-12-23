Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has awarded 45 officers and men of the service for dedication and hard work in discharge of their duties.

The service also gave posthumous awards to three officers who lost their lives in the line of duties.

Presenting the awards in Abuja yesterday, during an ‘End Of The Year, 2021 Dinner/Award Night’, the acting controller-general of NIS, Idris Isa Jere, said the officers and men worked so hard at various duty posts and were found suitable and worthy to be selected for the awards.

Jere said three of the officers, who received the posthumous awards, paid the supreme price in the course of discharging selfless service to their father land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a mark of honour, as well as recognition of our departed officers, who paid the supreme price in the course of discharging selfless service to their father land.

This year, the NIS management has considered it expedient for the officers who lost their lives during an encounter with bandits in Katsina State, to be given posthumous awards.”

The acting controller-general of immigration commended the commitment and unwavering efforts of the awardees for being selected for this year’s award.

ADVERTISEMENT