BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it will from Monday next week commence the final screening of prospective applicants who sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment exercise.

In a statement signed by NIS public relations officer, Sunday James, on behalf of the comptroller-general of Immigration, he said 6,105 of the 45,323 candidates had been shortlisted to attend the final screening of their credentials and physical fitness.

James said the applicants are to be invited via their e-mails and SMS on the mobile telephone lines they gave from Monday, May 10, 2021.

He advised the applicants to check on the NIS website: https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their names, examination locations, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and to print out their invitation slips without which they would not be allowed to participate in the exercise.

The NIS spokesman said complaints and reports should be directed to nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng or the nearest ICPC or other anti-graft agencies to the applicants, while candidates whose names did not appear on the website should not come to any of the venues for the screening.