The acting comptroller general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isa Idris Jere, has charged officers and men of the service to exhibit discipline and commitment to their duties.

Jere, who gave the charge when he declared open a three-day training workshop for senior officers of the service in Abuja yesterday, noted that skills acquired from the workshop would help them to improve on the job.

He said the training was meant to enable senior officers of the service acquire relevant and useful leadership skills that would guarantee an effective and efficient performance of their official duties.

The comptroller general added that the workshop was yet another manifestation of the service’s dedication to human capacity building and in recognition that the training and re-training of personnel is a fundamental factor in the realization of the set objectives of the NIS.

He maintained that the service was very conscious of the success of its operations, policies and initiatives predicated on a well-trained and inspired workforce that possesses the requisite virility and professionalism.

He added: “Leadership is an indispensable factor and a major determinant of the success of any group of people, organization or nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a matter of fact, the quality of leadership has a direct correlation with the quality of legacy one will find in any society.

“The choice of the theme of this workshop is therefore deliberate and the overriding objective of the workshop is to enhance the capacity of our personnel, especially the senior officers, in understanding the unique opportunities and challenges of their new leadership positions as well as acquainting them with proactive strategies and tools they can use to overcome such challenges associated with leadership.”