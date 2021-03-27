ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

Sequel to the directive of the Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on the need to deploy 50 percent of the Nigeria Immigration Services(NIS) workforce to secure the border post, Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede has approved the establishment of four new special border commands.

In a statement by the service public relations officer, DCI James Sunday, the newly upgraded commands include Idi-Iroko in Ogun State, Mfum in Cross River State, Jibiya in Katsina State and Illela in Sokoto State.

Following this upgrade, senior officers of the rank of comptroller have been deployed to head the special commands while reporting to Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration in-charge of their respective Zones.

According to him, the four newly established special commands will be an additional to the existing seme command to enable the Service operate seamlessly in the control and monitoring of movement of persons in and out of the country for effective and efficient border management as well as enhanced national Security.