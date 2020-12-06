The National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) on Friday 4th December 2020 honoured the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation with an award for exceptional contribution to nation building.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Foundation, said it was a long and enduring tradition of her family to associate with and support security agencies.

According to her, “That tradition finds its roots in the philosophy of our patriarch, statesman and nationalist, my dearly beloved husband of blessed memory, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs. He believed that those who sacrifice their time and lives in the care and protection of others, tower higher on the scale of honour in society and, therefore, deserve more support for their exceptional sacrifices.”

Represented by Mrs Valerie Young-Harry, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs said, her family’s tradition was the reason for her sponsorship of the construction of the Entrance Pavilion of the National Institute for Security Studies, which the Board of Trustees of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation graciously approved. “Our sponsorship of the Legacy Project is in keeping with the philosophical legacy of my husband, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs,” she added.

Commandant of National Institute for Security Studies Alhaji A. S. Adeleke, fsi, mni, presented the award at a glamorous Graduation and Award Night ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 13 of the Institute held in Abuja, Nigeria. Dignitaries from within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region attended the event, which had Governor of Imo State Sen. Hope Uzodinma, as the Special Guest of Honour.