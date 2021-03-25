By Our Correspondent

Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) and OCP Africa Fertilisers Limited have entered into partnership to fight the issue of problematic soils in Nigeria. The partnership is meant to improve soil quality and sustainability with a view to increasing agricultural productivity.

Registrar/CEO NISS, Professor Victor Okechukwu Chude in his presentation at an inception workshop on management of problematic soils in Nigeria jointly organised by NISS and OCP Africa Fertilisers Limited in Abuja yesterday, said the era of blanket recommendation of fertilisers was gone.

He said before fertilisers are recommended, there should be soil analysis to determine the specific fertiliser that is good for a particular soil.

The NISS boss said the partnership will ensure interpretation and dissemination of right information to farmers through extension workers.

According to him, “Among the many objectives of this partnership is, on the field assessment of soil fertility status by carrying out survey and analysis of soil samples in the target areas to promote the formulation of crop/site specific fertiliser blends as a precision

strategy to efficient food production.”

Also speaking at the workshop that featured the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the partnership, OCP Africa Country manager, Mr Caleb Usoh, who was represented by the production and technical manager, OCP Africa, Mr Oluwatoba Asana, said, the project aligns with numerous other OCP Africa farmer centric projects aimed at bringing precision to the practice of agriculture in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. According to him, “Some of our farmer-centric

projects include OCP School Lab, Soil survey and specialty fertiliser development, Digital soil map and enhancing distribution of farm input to underserved farming communities through our farm & fortune hubsacross the country.

“We realised that beyond the supply of fertilisers and other farm inputs, there is the need to bridge the education gap by providing our extension workers with the necessary capacity to guide our farmers. This includes, but not limited to, knowledge and management of

problematic soils via sustainable agronomic practices.

In his remarks at the event, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, while thanking the parties involved in the project, said the initiative will certainly address the problem of low productivity among farmers.

He said, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is making concerted effort to address the problems of our farmers

particularly in the area of improving productivity.”

He pleaded with the partners to mindful of the need to preserve the environment as they implement the initiative so that the ecosystem is not adversely affected. “The technologies to be introduced should be such that our farmers can adopt and implement at a minimal cost,” he said.