National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) has trained 55 operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) in intensive advanced weapon handling.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the course participants at the NISS over the weekend, the director-general of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi said the training was done out of the desire to safeguard the assets of the service in the case of any intruder, who may wish to disturb the peace of the service.

The director-general, who was represented by I.P. Nwakelu, tasked the participants to exhibit total discipline as they have been trained in handling sophisticated weapons and also promised that more batches will be trained in the nearest future.

Also, the commandant of the NISS, Ayodele Adeleke said the purpose of the training is to ensure that “we defend our assets”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We have been protecting others but not really focusing on ourselves and hence, the need for the training. This is why the DG of the DSS approved the Batch 1 of this training course in order to ensure proper protection of our assets across the country from the non-state actors.

“You are the first batch and you are tasked with protecting our assets (both human and material assets). The success of this batch will help us to do more.”

The chief course coordinator, Adamu Ibrahim, while explaining the details of the course, said the participants were trained in academic, fitness and intelligence and they have mastered the use of sophisticated rifle and pistols.

He also said the initial number of the participants were 56 and one person was dropped, bringing the number of graduands to 55.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the graduands include Mohammed Rabiu, Victor Udom, Offia Ogbonna, Abba Alhassan, Musa Mohammed among others.

Also speaking at the event, the director-general, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, who presented the first Nigeria assembled electric car, urged Nigerians to embrace electric cars in order to tackle carbon emissions.