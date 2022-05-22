The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has trained farmers and extension workers on the use of soil test kits to enhance food production in the country, as part of efforts to manage fertilizer application and crop production.

The hands-on training session which had participants drawn from the North Central geopolitical zone of the country took place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Entrepreneurship Centre, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Speaking before declaring the workshop open, the special guest of honour, Prof Abdullahi Bala, who is the vice-chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, commended the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science for organizing the workshop for farmers and extension workers.

Prof Bala stated that the workshop would enhance the knowledge base of the farmers and the extension workers on modern agricultural practices, especially in the usage of soil test kits for proper soil fertility management, adding that farmers can maximize the efficiency of nutrients and water use to improve agricultural productivity.

Speaking at the event, the zonal coordinator, NISS North Central Zone, Prof Akim Osunde, said the workshop was important to address the continuous use of fertilizer without sufficient soil testing, which could result in plant nutrients or nutrients overloading in the soil, groundwater pollution, and financial losses to farmers.

He noted: “The Institute obtained a set of Soil Testing Kits and technical expertise on their usage, motivated by a desire to solve Nigeria’s diminishing soil fertility concerns in a restricted resource context, and in acknowledgment of the critical necessity of soil testing to crop productivity.

“A Soil Test kit is an innovative field test kit, invented for soil analysis as a basis for site-specific fertilizer recommendations for achieving food security.

“The test kit contains apparatus and reagents that can be used jointly to carry out real-time analysis of soil fertility status on the field, particularly with regard to the pH, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium status of the soil. The benefit of this to farmers is that it provides on-the-spot results and the fertility status of their soil is known before they engage in any cropping venture.

“Thus, they are able to know if their soil requires fertilizer or soil amendment (such as lime) input or not, and if so, the actual type of fertilizer required”.

The North Central zonal coordinator further revealed that each of the trained extension agents would get 25 sets of soil testing kits, which would be handed to the Project Managers or Managing Directors of the Agricultural Development Projects (ADPs) for distribution to each farmer group in the zone.

He charged the farmers to return to their bases and organize a step-down training for farmer groups in their states.

Some of the attendees thanked the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science for organising the training for them, assuring the Institute that they would pass on the knowledge obtained from the workshop to other farmers in their states.

Similar training had been organized by NISS this month in other NISS zonal offices across the five geopolitical zones in the country.