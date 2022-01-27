The rise in threats of ungoverned spaces which have pervaded the world has necessitated the need for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to collaborate with the Court of Appeal through a comprehensive capacity building for its Justices, with the aim of protecting the country’s democracy and security.

It is imperative for the Judiciary system which is key in the development of the Nation’s economy, to fully embrace the adoption of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in order to improve it’s work processes and enhance productivity.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) stated this at the opening ceremony of 4-Day Capacity Building on IT Infrastructure and Digital Governance for the Court of Appeal Justices organised by NITDA.

While delivering his remarks, the minister who was ably represented by the NITDA director general, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE described the training as timely, and stated that Justicies play a critical role in the actualisation of the nation’s digitisation.

He noted that the ungoverned space of the digital age has given rise to challenges and it was important for all Justicies to be proficient in the use of digital tools to ease their work processes, safeguard their data and make decisions easily.

“The ungoverned space in the digital age has been a big challenge to the security and democracy of our dear nation and you are the only people who can help our democracy in this regard”, Pantami stated.

The minister said digital technology can be used for operational excellence as well as for business innovations. He added that technology which is rapidly developing at an exponential rate, has been affecting democracy and the civil justice.

He further mentioned that technology is being relied on for information, security and is now being used as a power of influence on our everyday lives. “We live in an era whereby things that happen online have physical presence in our offline world,” he added.

The minister however noted that the Justices play an important role in translating laws in this regard to ensure that anything illegal offline must also be illegal online and vice versa.

He added that technology, which is changing everyday, ought to be used as an unprecedented approach to solve unprecedented problems.

“These technologies are unprecedented, changing everything and disrupting the way we do things. So, we need to use our law to solve these problems,” he averred.

The minister then urged the Justices to harness the potentials of the digital technology, in order to derive the maximum benefits in the Judiciary system.

“You need to understand the use of digital technology and translate the laws, so that we can build systems with justice in our mind because soon enough, most processes will be automated and systems will be making decisions for us,” he concluded.

The NITDA DG, Kashifu Inuwa, in his earlier opening remark expressed his utmost pleasure at the training session and ascribed it to a giant step towards the realisation of a digital transformation in the Judiciary Sector.

He disclosed that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) unveiled and launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, is geared towards making Nigeria a digital country and achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030.

“Our aim is to ensure that irrespective of your age, education level or afinity, you should be able to use digital devices to access government services, which include social justice,” he stated. Inuwa expressed his delight at partnering with the Court of Appeal in ensuring that every staff in the court is digitally literate, for improved efficiency in court processes.

“The ministry and agencies are ready to partner with you to see how we can harness these digital technologies and use them to promote our democracy and national security,” he concluded.

The president, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, while giving her address, appreciated the intervention of the honourable minister and NITDA director general in organising the laudable training which she claimed would be enlightening to the Justices and ease their work.

“With this training starts the partnership that will ensure that the Judiciary, particularly the Court of Appeal, stays on top of ICT development in the country and the world at large,” she said.