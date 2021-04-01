The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) yesterday joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Backup Day celebrated globally on March 31 annually.

The World Backup Month, initiated by a hard drive company (Maxtor), which was later acquired by Seagate Technology, is aimed at highlighting the importance of data protection.

A statement by NITDA’s head, corporate affairs and external relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, described this year’s event as timely because reminders of data protection are needed more than ever due to the sudden global shift to work-from-home.

“Furthermore, World Back-up Day aims to raise awareness concerning the role of data in our lives and consequently the importance of undertaking regular data backup.

“Data backup is the process of keeping a clean second copy of any important digital content to guarantee availability; even when a computer crashes, cell phones or tablets get lost, data becomes corrupted, or gets destroyed by a virus,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that with Nigeria’s drive for a vibrant digital economy, which intends to encourage both public and private institutions to promote their services online, there is potential to generate a massive amount of data.

It further said, therefore, making a backup copy of your valuable data can make all the difference when data loss or a compromise occurs, adding that NITDA encourages the public to safely store backup copies of all valuable data from servers, personal electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets regularly.

“NITDA advises the public to adopt the following for data backup, individuals can back up data daily to an external storage device like flash drive, memory card, hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD), or cloud storage, and follow the 3/2/1 backup rule with three copies of your data, two on different media types, and one remote copy (cloud storage),” the statement read in part.

It urged the public to ensure they backup their data regularly and encourage family, friends, and colleagues to do the same.