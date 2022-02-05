The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has held an interactive session with the software and innovation ecosystem stakeholders in Lagos to promoting indigenous content through patronizing indigenous IT products and services.

The meeting was also aimed at strengthening the country’s digital economy by increasing contributions of information and communications technology (ICT) to the gross domestic product (GDP), as well as proffering solutions to challenges faced in the ecosystem.

The NITDA director-general, Kahisfu Inuwa, represented by the agency’s acting director,Digital Economy Department, Engr. Salisu Kaka expressed his pleasure at the turnout and appreciated all innovators present despite their busy schedules.

The DG, while giving his opening remark, stated that a symbiotic relationship between the government and the players in the ecosystem was essential to achieve a collective desired result. “Whatever the government is out to achieve, the private sector should help the government achieve it, and whatever the private sector is set to achieve, the government should help and support,” he stated.

Inuwa disclosed that the engagement was geared at interacting with the stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the ecosystem and proffering solutions to them. He emphasized the need to map out a partnership framework between the Agency and the ecosystem in addressing these identified challenges.

Speaking on the vast amount of human and natural resources amassed by the Nation, the NITDA DG urged stakeholders in the software and innovation ecosystem to harness and utilize these resources for optimal productivity.

He emphatically admonished all participants to freely critique constructively, challenge what needs to be challenged, and also give recommendations on how the challenges faced can be surmounted. “We are here to listen to you, and I am positive that today will be a historical day where we co-create and re-identify our routes in bridging identified gaps and creating a bright future,” he concluded.

The acting coordinator, Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), Yakubu Musa, said, “The ONDI has been mandated to work with the ecosystem to design and implement strategic programs and initiatives that will drive and foster the ecosystem’s growth through interventions and addressing some of the issues being faced in the ecosystem,” he averred.

Musa, in his remark, stated that strategic human capital development, funding and support to the ecosystem, research and insights, monitoring and compliance, partnerships and implementation of guidelines are the focus areas in which NITDA is willing to collaborate with the stakeholders in creating a formidable and enviable ecosystem.

The president of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. ChinenyeMba-Uzoukwu (FNCS), while giving a recap of contributions made by all heads of industries, groups, and associations present, thanked the agency for the insightful event but clamoured for a more effective communication and transparency.