The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has commenced operations of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI) to guarantee secured communication for all online services, provide security against unauthorised access and disclosure of stored information.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, Hadiza Umar, stressing that the infrastructure will function by addressing the fundamentals of cyber security, confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation.

“The deployment of the national PKI will therefore facilitate effective administration and regulation of the national PKI, ensuring full use and benefits of the associated PKI-as-a-Service (PaaS), including the issuance of Document Signer Certificates, the management of the Public Key Directory (PKD) via the Country Signing Certificate Authority (CSCA) Master-list.

“It will further enhance the use of digital certificates to authenticate documents, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS),” the statement said.

The commencement of the NPKI operations was unveiled by the director-general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, at a Key Generation and Handover Ceremony for Root Certification Authority (RCA) for Country Signing Certification Authority (CSCA) and Country Verification Certification Authority (CVCA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ceremony, which took place at the Digital Centre, NITDA’s corporate head office, was performed by Veridos Germany and witnessed by the Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and representative of the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others.

“As key to the rollout of digital economy services in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS), the national PKI will guarantee secure communication for all online services, provide security against unauthorized access and disclosure of stored information by addressing the fundamentals of cyber security – confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation,” the statement said.

The statement said further that the deployment of the national PKI will empower e-Government and digital economy transformations through the provision of: Secure data exchange and authentication for electronic transactions protection which can be leveraged by the banking sector and its regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Accreditation and Authorization of Web applications which can be utilized by startups, MSMEs and corporate organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also guarantee local and cheaper digital certificates for Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) email signing and encryption for organisations; and Trust, transparency, accountability and validation services in the issuance and authentication of digital identity, passports and travel documents, stamp duty, tax clearance certificates, health test results and vaccine certificates among others.