Following the implementation of the digital literacy pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the vision to achieve 95 percent digital literacy in Nigeria by 2030, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Person (NCFRMI) flag off training for 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs); with the first batch of 200 participants.

Director general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, in his opening remarks during the flag-off of the Capacity Development Programme for Refugees Migrants and IDP Computer Appreciation, Digital Marketing, and Digital Design which took place at the government training Centre, PSIN, Abuja, said, “our target is to train 10,000 IDPs starting with you, the first batch of 200 participants, and we will continue with three states (Cross Rivers, Nassarawa, and Sokoto). This week and the week to come.”

The participants are to receive stipends to convey themselves to the training venue throughout the training. And starter packs at the end of the program will allow them to practice what they have learned.

He said, “the focus of the Agency is on reaching the unserved and underserved communities, which was why when the Honourable Federal Commissioner (NCFRMI) Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim approached NITDA, the Agency immediately went into this partnership.”

Emphasising that the Agency is always willing to work with dedicated Nigerians like the Honourable Federal Commissioner to trigger tremendous collaboration like this one; to develop Nigeria into a sustainable digital economy.

The DG mentioned that before now, the Commission had conducted many trainings for people in similar situations on hands-on skills like cloth making and artisan skills, etc., but today, they can make more money from digital entrepreneurship. He averred that to develop the technology, we need people that can use the technology, necessitating the need for such training.

“You are here to learn a skill so that you can create jobs for yourself and others,” said Inuwa. He stated that, as a country, our most significant resources are not the oil or other mineral resources underneath us but the quality of citizens of this country. He told the participant that with skills and passion, they could become the Bill Gates of their time.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner (NCFRMI), while addressing participants, disclosed that they were not just there to learn how to be digital entrepreneurs; but were there to enhance their digital skills to help them in their future work. She emphasised that if they increase their learning, they can improve their earnings.

“While we work towards our frameworks for exiting camps, I am sure that you will not only serve as business or accomplished digital skills owners but will help us build the digital capacities of others in your community,” she added.

She reiterated that the program aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari’s GCFR vision of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.

Both chief executive officers officially flagged-off the training on behalf of the President.

Earlier, Dr. Usman Abdullahi Gambo, director of Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions (ITIS) at NITDA, during his welcome address, cited that the partnership is in line with the mandate of NITDA and the commission. He also urged the participants to make the best use of the opportunity given to them.