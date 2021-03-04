The director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to work with WeGO and any public or private organizations to enhance the application of digital technologies in achieving measurable improvements to quality of lives and smart sustainable cities in Nigeria.

Abdullahi represented by the agency’s director, e-government development and regulation, Dr Vincent Olatunji, made this known during the virtual opening of World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation (WeGo) Africa regional office in Abuja.

The NITDA DG pointed out the agency has been in collaboration with WeGo on this project since 2016 by having a common goal towards increasing capacity in achieving smart sustainable development, and to drive Africa towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ‘’With the regional office of WeGo, it is our collective aspiration to build an effective network of digital transformation champions across the continent of Africa,’’ he said.

He appreciated WeGo’s confidence in Nigeria, while assuring them Nigeria has the capacity to work collaboratively with other African countries to drive the continent towards achieving its goals.

He thanked the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello for their great support in ensuring that Nigeria achieves its agenda of becoming a digital economy champion in Africa.

Kashifu also congratulated the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), executive chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, on the choice of AMAC as the host of the WeGo Africa regional office by the Executive Committee of WeGo.

Earlier, Graham Colcough Urban, DNA, said WeGo is a smart tech solution provider committed to the transformation of cities into smart sustainable environments around the world. Their efforts are driven by the need for urbanisation as a result of rapid increase of population in the world and the challenges of climate change.