Pensioners of the defunct NITEL/MTEL have sent a Save Our Souls (SOS) appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for his intervention over 77 months arrears owed them.

In the appeal letter signed by Mr Kunle Ojo on behalf of the pensioners, the group said most of their members have died waiting for their benefits.

He said, “Our President Sir, we NITEL/MTEL pensioners deeply appreciate your humanitarian gesture of reinstating our pensions. Yet, we humbly are at pains to bring to your notice that we are still being owed 77 months in arrears.

“What aches our souls is that most of our counterparts in other privatised government agencies have been settled as you have signed executive orders granting their full settlement,” the group said.

According to them, despite all the promises made, they are still waiting for the payment of the said arrears.

Ojo said, “We are not oblivious of your magnanimity in seeing to the welfare of the disadvantaged and elderly which you sincerely promised in your inaugural speech. Your paternal persuasion to action which has restored our monthly pensions has met us half-way and we are not ungrateful. It, therefore, remains the settlement of our arrears for which we now use this medium to make the request that you use your exalted offices to make this possible by the end of this 2021 fiscal year as promised which we strongly believe is achievable as the executive secretary of PTAD has unequivocally stated that it has been captured in the 2021 budget.”