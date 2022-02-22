To curb fatalities on the nation’s inland water after boat accidents, the National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) ramped up more safety timelines for Lagos waters by setting up a Search and Rescue centre.

To ensure the centre is adequately manned to respond to emergencies, about seventeen staff of the marine department in the Lagos area office, were trained on how to activate, identify and direct safety ecology towards distressed crafts on water.

The NIWA Lagos Search and Rescue team, were also drilled on basic training on Radio Communication skills and how to use the same to strategically network with crafts and other national emergency agencies as specified by International Maritime Organization ( IMO) whenever a save our soul ( SOS) Operational situation arises on water.

In a brief remark during the training outing for the Lagos safety team and inauguration of the S and R Center, Area Manager, Lagos NIWA Office, Engr. Sarat Braimah, expressed deep appreciation to the Managing Director, NIWA, Dr George Moghalu for approving and setting up the Search and Rescue Center, barely a few weeks after unveiling navigational buoys to guide and roadmap safe water transportation in Lagos.

She also thumbed up the general manager, Marine, NIWA Headquarters, engineer, Joseph Ororo for his encouragement and reiterated that by these enduring safety measures, Dr moghalu has challenged the Lagos area office of NIWA, to brace up for effective discharge of its mandate to stakeholders and Sundry users of the critical busy Lagos waterways.

