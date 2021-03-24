BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

The Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers (NIWE) has sought for effective partnership between all levels of government and relevant stakeholders to resolve Nigeria’s water challenges especially in the rural areas.

Chairman of NIWE, Abuja chapter, Engr Douglas Oloton stated this in Abuja yesterday at a talent hunt organised by the chapter to commemorate the 2021 World Water Day (WWD), with the theme, “Valuing Water”.

He noted that population explosion, climate change, high demand on industry and agriculture is threatening the limited water resources, saying that water makes up 60 percent of human body and its fundamental for human, social and economic development.

Oloton quoted the United Nations as saying that WWD raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water, saying that given the current pandemic, water is essential in maintaining good hygiene and best health practices.

Also speaking, the National chairman of NIWE, Engr Nnenna Igwegbe reiterated the need for advanced technologies to mitigate water scarcity across the country, as well as the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on water and sanitation for all by 2030.

She emphasised that the essence of the competition was to understand the students Intelligent Quotient (IQ) towards valuing water, just as she commended the minister of water resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu for his contributions towards the growth of the sector.

At the end, students from Anglican Girls Grammar School Apo, Gudu district, Abuja (MJC Save a Life Foundation group) won the talent hunt and were presented with individual prizes and trophy.