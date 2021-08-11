Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, has begun the antibody testing for COVID-19.

In a statement issued yesterday, its director, medical laboratory services, Usman Habu Balbaya, said with the third wave of COVID 19, there is a need for Nigerians that had been vaccinated and those yet, to know their level of immunity to the virus through an antibody test.

“This test checks for antibodies to COVID-19. If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or vaccinated, your body produces antibodies as part of your immune response. The test provides a numerical value that indicates whether or not you may have antibodies to COVID-19.”