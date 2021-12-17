The National Judicial Council (NJC) has barred three judges, who granted conflicting ex-parte orders in matters with same parties and subject matter, from promotion to higher courts for a period of between two and five years whenever they are due.

Though there was no written petition over allegations of corruption or impropriety against the judges, the NJC initiated investigation pursuant to its inherent disciplinary powers under the Constitution to unravel the circumstances that led to the spate of ex-parte orders granted by these courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

At its meeting chaired by the deputy chairman of council, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, the council agreed with the recommendations of the investigation committee set up in September 2021 that Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever he is due, for failing to exercise due diligence in granting the exparte order.

The NJC also resolved that Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever due, having found fundamental defects and non-compliance with the law in granting an ex-parte order.

He was also issued with a warning letter telling him to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future.

Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River State will not be promoted to higher Bench for five years for allowing himself to be used as a tool for “forum shopping” and abuse of court process in Suit No: HC/240/2021 between Mr. Enang Kanum Wani and Uche Secondus as it was evident that, in granting the exparte order, he was acting against earlier orders of the High Courts of Rivers and Kebbi states, which are courts of coordinate jurisdiction with his.

He is also to receive a warning letter telling him to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future. The Council also placed him on its watch-list for a period of two years.

The Council also approved the appointment of 63 judges for 16 states, nine of whom are heads of court.

Shortly after the council made the announcement penalising the erring judges, some senior lawyers commended the NJC for the move. According to them, it will serve as a lesson to others who may want to be involved in such an act.

A senior lawyer, Abdul Balogun, applauded the NJC for coming down heavily on the judges.

According to him, the punishment is a warning to some judges who may want to be involved in indiscriminate grating of ex-parte motions.

”The decision of the NJC will send a warning signal to other judges that they can’t be reckless in granting court orders. The NJC hammer will go a long way to sanitise the institution of the judiciary,” he said.

Another lawyer, Barrister Bello U. Omoh, said the judiciary may be heading for destruction if drastic measures like this are not taken.

He said, ”A nation that has a judiciary without regulation will descend into anarchy. The NJC with this decision has saved its face from embarrassment brought on the institution by the reckless orders of these judges.”

Meanwhile, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday commissioned a digital courtroom for the Federal High Court as part of efforts to institutionalise technology-driven judiciary.

The digital courtroom is one of the nine pilot projects initiated by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to move from paper-based court to electronic based judiciary and standardisation of courtroom infrastructure nationwide by integrating technology into court processes and procedures.

Represented by the chairman, Judiciary Information Technology Committee of the NJC and chief judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, the CJN urged all high courts, state and federal, to employ the use of digital technologies for efficient and effective judicial systems.

The commissioning of the digital courtroom is part of the week-long activities marking the Federal High Court’s 2021/2022 legal year.

The digital courtroom, he further said, is one of the nine courtrooms of the federal courts retrofitted by the NJC across the nation, serving as an example to be emulated by the states and, indeed, the federal courts for quick justice delivery.