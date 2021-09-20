National Judicial Council has recommended the appointment of six chief judges and 31 others as Judicial Officers to beef up judicial functions in some states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Supreme Court director of information, Mr Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja.

Oye said the recommendation was made during the NJC’s 95th meeting held on Sept.15 and Sept. 16.

He said that all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari and their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective State Houses of Assembly.

“The council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended the 37 successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

“Those recommended as Chief Judges are Justices Richard O. Olorunfemi for Kogi state, Joe Itsebaga Acha for Edo, Akintoroye Williams Akin for Ondo, Husseini Baba Yusuf for FCT, Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot for Akwa Ibom and J. O. Adeyeye for Ekiti.

Others are Baba Gana Mahdi as Grand Kadi, Yobe, Umaru Ahmad Liman as Grand Kadi, Bauchi, Osagede Osado Emmanuel as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Nasarawa, Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State and Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman as President Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi.

Three judges were recommended for High Court of Gombe and they are Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Abdussalam Muhammad and Daurabo Suleiman Sikka.

Akwa Ibom has two, Effiong Asukwo Effiong and Princess Eme Daniel Ekong, Bauchi has one, Nana Fatima Jibril while Kaduna high court also has two Abdulkarim Mahmud and Eugene Michael.

The three candidates recommended for Katsina State are Kabir Shuaibu, Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi and Ibrahim Abubakar Mande while Prof Alero Akeredolu was recommended for Ondo State.

Four successful candidates for Oyo state High Court are Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye, Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo, Prof Taiwo Elijah Adewale and Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun.

The Kogi state three candidates for its High Court are Abubakar Sule Ibrahim, Abdullah Sulyman as well as Aminu Ali Eri.

Two Kadis for Gombe Sharia Court of Appeal are Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala while the four for Bauchi are Musa Sani Abubakar, Mahdi Manga, Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad and Sani Musa with Ondo state having one in the person of Orimisan James Okorisa and Oyo Customary Court of Appeal having Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo.