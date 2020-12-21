The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judges, Grand Kadi Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect.

The Council also said that it considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of 69 Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/ FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal. In a statement signed by the director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, the decision to sack the Judges was taken during its 93rd meeting held virtually on December 16, 2020.

Grand Kadi Talba, was recommended for compulsory retirement following the falsification of his age on two occasions, from February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959. According to the council, he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council also made a recommendation to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to deduct the salaries he had earned from February 1, 2020 to date from his retirement benefit. Justice Abdulrasaq of the Osun State High Court was also recommended to the Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola for compulsory retirement pursuant to the findings by the Council that he falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.

Council also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council. Meanwhile, NJC has suspended Grand Kadi Talba and Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.