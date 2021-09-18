The National Judicial Council (NJC) has directed the three judges of coordinate jurisdiction who granted exparte orders over the same case with the same subject matter to appear before a special investigation committee to show why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

The council, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tako Muhammad, also resolved to set up a medical board in order to ascertain the health status of Justice Amina Yaroson of Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal.

The NJC at its meeting also considered the reports of its investigation committee and decided to issue a warning letter to Justice Sobere Biambo of High Court of Rivers State for descending into the arena of conflict in a matrimonial Suit No: OHC/IMC/2018.

According to Mr Soji Oye, Esq director, information of the NJC, the council at its plenary considered the reports of the two preliminary complaints assessment committees on the petitions written against 18 judicial officers and on the recommendation of the committee, issued a letter of advice to Justice Elias O. Abua of the Cross River State High Court to in future be wary of granting an order staying the execution of judgement which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in suit number HC/MSC/67/2019.