National Judicial Council (NJC) should warn judges giving questionable verdict, a coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COHCSON) said yesterday.

According to the CSOs, secessionists are infiltrating the nation’s judicial system adding that the NJC must take drastic action against it.

The group’s allegation is coming on the heels of a recent court judgement of a State High in Oyo State presided by Justice Ladiran Akintola delivered a judgment in favour of a yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Igboho, and awarded him N20billion as claims.

Igboho who is currently in detention in Benin Republic facility absconded when the men of the state secret police raided his house on the claim that he was stockpiling dangerous weapons.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the chair of COHCSON, Oduma Richard Oduma, explained that it became necessary to raise the alarm to save the nation from apparent danger.

The CSOs appealed to judges not to be intimidated by antics of secessionists by be diligent in their responsibility in the interest of the entire country.

“We like to use this medium to appeal to judges and lawyers to resist the temptation to betray their secret oath of office and to stick to the law in the overall interest of the country. No amount of inducement should entice any patriot to endanger the lives of over two hundred million Nigerians. Judges and lawyers who administer justice should be reminded that the survival of nations depends on the patriotism of her citizens,” the statement said.