By Kunle Olasanmi |

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended for elevation 18 judges of high courts across the country to the Court of Appeal.

According to a statement by the Director of Information of the council, Mr. Soji Oye, the NJC took the decision at its 94th meeting held on March 17 to 18, 2021, where it also recommended the appointment of Chief Judges for the FCT, Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta states.

The statement further said the council considered 24 petitions written against 29 judges, dismissed majority of them but issued strong warning to two judges serving in Lagos and set up a committee to further investigate complaints against a judge.

The NJC, which also recommended the appointment of a President for the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal, set up another panel to ascertain the health status of a serving judge.