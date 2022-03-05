The Nigeria Judo Federation has released the provisional camp list of judokas for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which holds in the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The judokas were picked after the trials held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos between February 22 and 24, 2022.

The President of the NJF, Dr. Musa Oshodi, released the list of 17 judokas through his spokesman, Ikpo Igbinoba.

The camp will open on March 29 at a venue to be announced later

ADVERTISEMENT

The jodokas are Cyprian Miracle, Mican Franck, Muritala Fatai, Ihaza Oluwatosin, Ika ‐ Bassey Nsa, Jonah Kadijo, Edwin Patrick, Eniafe Solomon, Adeyanju Bukola, Joy Asonye, Azeesat Adijat, Esther Augustine, James Cecilia, Enku Ewa ‐ Ekuta, Victoria Agbodobiri, Telumo Dose and Agu Blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT