Organised labour in Nasarawa State has commenced indefinite strike to press home its demands.

In a bulletin No 5 dated 14th May, 2021, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed dismay over the state government’s inability to meet its demands.

As such, NLC said it had no option than to embark on strike till all its demands are met.

It said, “You would recall that 21 day and seven-day ultimatums we issued elapsed on Wednesday 9th June, 2021and we supposed to have our three days warning strike but stayed action due to the intervention of the traditional rulers.

“However, the traditional rulers could not call us back either did we hear anything from their meetings with His Excellency, rather, the head of service called and we met Friday, June 11th 2021.” Labour in the statement issued late evening yesterday, said “The organised labour viewed this act as a calculated attempt to undermine the pursuit of our welfare.”

“In view of that, labour held an emergency meeting today Monday, 14th June 2021 and resolved that since all the necessary protocols were followed in order to pursue our legitimate demands from government, to see the need to pay the last tranche of August, 2016, salary.

, implementing our promotions of over a decade and conclude the national minimum wage negotiation, but which turns futile.

“Therefore, organised labour enjoins all workers to proceed on and INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION as from Tuesday 15th June, 2021 immediately until an amicable resolution is reached with the government on our demands,” it said.