Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State has appealed to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to consider pensioners in the approved bonus for the civil servants in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman and the secretary of the Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and Comrade Christiana John Bawa respectively, NLC commended El-Rufai for approving bonuses for the civil servants in the state.

Governor El-Rufai had on 21 December, 2021 approved the payment of N1.382 billion bonus to civil servants in the state.

“We must commend Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the end of the year bonus to our members and we hope the state government will also consider the pensioners who gave in their best for the development of the state”.

In another development, the NLC has saluted the resilience and perseverance of the over eighteen thousand civil servants who were not paid their salaries for two months due to another payroll cleaning exercise embarked upon by the state government.

NLC also expressed happiness that with the completion of the exercise, most of the affected workers have updated their records and have been paid their outstanding salaries.”

The statement noted that the period was a difficult one to the affected persons and their families and hoped that the outcome of the exercise will help improve the well-being of the civil servants in the state, it said.

NLC commiserated with the state government, the Zonkwa Chiefdom and the entire people of the state on the death of the Chief of Zonkwa, Mr Nuhu Bature.

It noted that Mr. Late Bature played a fatherly role in promoting peace and harmony in the state.