By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Organized Labour has given a 24-hours ultimatum to the Governor Ben Ayade’s led administration of Cross River State do everything within his reach to secure​ release of​ kidnapped NLC state Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi from kidnappers den.

Ukpekpi was abducted on Sunday​ by unknown gun men who stormed his residence at about 8:30 Pm at CROSPIL Estate in Akpabuyo LGA of the state, about five minutes drive to the state capital and taken to an unknown destination.

Addressing journalists Monday in Calabar on the issue​ in a media parley at the Trade Union Congress Secretariat Calabar by the​ leadership of NLC and TUC, headed by the NLC Vice Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Achuta and TUC Chairman, Comrade​ Monday Ogbodum on​ the way forward on how to secure release of​ abducted​ NLC Chairman.

Achuta urged the state both the state government and security agencies in the state to do the needful an ensure that that the NLC chairman is released unharmed or be ready to face showdown withe labour unions.

A communiqué issued at the end of Cross River State Organized Labour at the end of emergency meeting held in Calabar, charged the state government to ensure release of NLC Chairman unharmed within 24 hours or the labour unions would be left with no option than to shut down activities of government in the entire state.

The communiqué signed by six leaders of organized labour including the state secretary of TUC Comrade Ken Bassey and Barr. Clarkson Otu, Secretary, JNC (trade Union side) and others reads, “That failure to secure the release of abducted Chairman,the organized labour would be forced to withdraw services.

“We appealed to the state government and all security agencies to live up to their responsibilities of securing lives as enshrined in the constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

” All civil/ public servants should note that at the expiration of this communiqué and the NLC chairman is not released, all workers should shutdown and stay at home” The organized labour communiqué stated.