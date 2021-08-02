Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara State chapter has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the approval of promotion arrears for local government workers from 2017 to 2020.

The organised labour said the development was long awaited, promising to reciprocate the governor’s gesture.

The NLC also thanked the governor for allowing the local councils to run independent of the state government, asserting that the Local Government Service Commission is now fully in charge of the councils.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, on behalf of the elated 16 local government councils’ workers in Kwara State wishes to express our undiluted and most sincere appreciation to Your Excellency’s benevolence and kind hearted gesture towards the approval of long awaited and cumulated promotion exercise 2019 to 2021 for our members at the grassroots level,” the NLC said in a joint appreciation letter to the governor.

The communication was signed by the NLC chairman, Aliyu Ore; state president of NULGE Oyinlade Adeleye; state chairman of the MHWUN, Muritala Olayinka and state chairman of NANNM, Aminu Shehu.

“As it is being said that to whom much is given, much is expected, the labour leaders in the state wishes to assure Your Excellency that we shall do all the needful to ensure that our members reciprocate this kind gesture with more dedication to duties. Also, to continue to be loyal and support this administration.

“Your Excellency, our appreciation will be inconclusive if we fail to appreciate you for allowing the Local Government Service Commission to take full charge of local government system in Kwara State. We say a big thank you,” the union said.