Agency Report

All business activities in Kaduna state will be shutdown, beginning from Monday, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commences its strike action in the state to protest sack of 4000 workers by the state government.

Already, the Congress has fully mobilised affiliates unions such as NUPENG, NURTW, Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Railway Workers to comply.

A letter to its affiliate unions sighted by LEADERSHIP Weekend, urged all Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions of the NLC to be physically present and available, latest by Sunday, to oversee the industrial action in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The letter signed by acting NLC General Secretary, Comrade Ismail Bello stated, “We write to communicate to all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress to fully mobilize their members in Kaduna State for complete and indefinite withdrawal of services until a counter directive is issued by Congress leadership.

“We also direct all affiliate unions of Congress to mobilize their members in contiguous states to Kaduna, either by services operations or geographical proximity, to take necessary actions to ensure that socio-economic activities in Kaduna State are grounded. All industrial actions as communicated in the foregoing wili commence by 12 midnight on Sunday, 16th May 2021.”

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, had earlier in May asked the Kaduna state government to reverse the sack of the workers or face mass action

Already, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16.

NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, gave the directive in a letter addressed to Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG.

Also, the Centre for Labour Studies (CLS) has called on all trade unions and pro-labour civil society and human rights organizations to join forces with the NLC in its just strike in Kaduna State against the following obnoxious anti-worker.

In a statement signed by its Director, Femi Aborisade said all other unions, including the TUC, should unite and join forces with the NLC to defeat the unitary ideology in industrial relations and the vicious war on workers’ rights being waged by the Kaduna State Government.

It cautioned that, “otherwise, other State Governments would emulate the draconian and wicked labour policies and practices in Kaduna State and workers’ rights in other states nationally would come under severe threat.”

Also, members of the International Lawyers Assisting Workers (ILAW) has condemned in strong terms the sacking of workers in Kaduna State and the threat by the State Goverment to sack more workers in the coming days.

ILAW in a statement jointly signed by Adesina Oke and Onyeisi Chiemeke, described the conduct of the state government as an affront to law, morality and well-being of the affected workers with grave security implications for the entire country.

“The mass sack and proposed sack are defective legally and procedurally in light of the terms and conditions governing their employment and disengagement.

“We are afraid, the motivations of the Kaduna State Goverment are ill-informed, uncharitable, defective and counter-productive.

“Violations of our extant labour laws on this scale not only trivialise our democracy but constitute an invitation to anarchy especially in light of the fact that the already disengaged workers have not been paid their terminal benefits, neither is there any plan to pay those to follow,” it stated.