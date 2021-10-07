Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the living wage is appropriate for Nigerian workers rather than the national minimum wage because of the country’s harsh economic reality.

The chairman NLC, Kaduna State chapter, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman made the assertion at the 2021 decent work celebration and roundtable discussion with the theme; “Just Jobs” in Kaduna.

“The issue of living wage is critical; we are talking about living wage and not minimum wage. The N30,000 minimum wage cannot even pay for transportation alone,” he said.

Suleiman said, “We also are talking about the security of our lives. We need to be secured. Nigerian workers need jobs that will take care of them as they are equally giving services to the jobs. Their jobs need to cover them, it has to be productive”.

The trade unions as a matter of urgency called on the government to get around the table with unions, employers and others to set ambitious targets to create and retain jobs.

He equally lamented that jobs in Kaduna State are not decent, saying that the government should make the jobs decent for workers.

In his keynote presentation, Dr Tukur Abdullahi, said that the essence of existence is for man to be happy.

Abdullahi also called on the government to give the poorest of the poor the opportunity to showcase their talent.