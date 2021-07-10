Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has picked holes in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by National Assembly, saying the labour unions decry non-inclusion of workers in the governing structures of the proposed commercial and regulatory institutions and organizations that would emerge from the unbundling of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who stated while speaking with journalists on the recently Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed by the lawmakers said the bill is yet to fully meet the expectations of Nigerian masses.

NLC demanded that relevant workers’ representative organizations in the oil industry especially NUPENG and PENGASSAN be included in the administrative structures in the proposed regulatory and commercial organizations in Nigeria’s oil industry.

Wabba said, “It is important that the Conference Committee of the National Assembly ensures equity in the harmonization of the three per cent proposed by the Senate and five per cent by the House of Representatives especially in a manner that gives a sense of justice, fairness and inclusion to oil bearing and oil producing communities in the country. This is because these communities bear the impact of crude oil exploration and production.

‘’Congress is, however, concerned that unlike the Senate representation of Clause 53, Clause 53 of the PIB as passed by the House of Representatives does not seem to sufficiently capture this desire of the Nigerian people. This is a major blight in the PIB. It is not good enough.

Wabba urges the National Assembly to harmonize the two versions of the passed bill pursuant to the Senate’s representation of Clause 53 by effectively sanctioning the transformation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation into a Public Liability Company.

‘’This would project the democratic appeal of the Petroleum Industry Bill as a legal instrument that caters for the masses of Nigeria. Poor and ordinary Nigerians who have endured the shorter end of the stick under the old petroleum law deserve better,’’ he said.