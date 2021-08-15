National president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Ayuba Wabba, has commended Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for formulating robust agricultural policies that have revolutionised the sector.

He extolled Bagudu’s giant strides in the agricultural sector, saying that the policies had greatly made Kebbi and Nigeria more food secured and touched the lives of people positively.

He added that, Bagudu, who is also vice chairman of the National Food Security Council, has continued to be relentlessly committed to bolstering food production in the state and Nigeria, in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the national president of NLC, accompanied by other national and state executives of the congress, made the commendation at Government House, Birnin Kebbi when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Friday.

The NLC President further said: “Bagudu is one of the leaders that I respect a lot in Nigeria.

“He is a leader with passion, not a ruler. He is both worker and people friendly.

“Bagudu is a champion of the Nigerian workers. He is a role model worthy of emulation by all. The governor has indeed endeared himself to us. In some states, the governors do flee when we come calling.”

Wabba also appreciated the role of Bagudu as vice chairman of the National Food Security Council.

He expressed delight that many interventions of the council, like the COVID-19 and Anchor Borrowers’ Programme loans, were accessed by workers.

He said that no fewer than 2000 workers had started accessing more COVID-19 loans, while 6,000 others were expecting theirs. According to him, the invaluable gesture had greatly improved the standard of living of the workers and their respective families.

“This will also encourage more workers in the country and their families to engage in farming,” he added.

Responding, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu described the Kebbi State Government House as a Labour House.

Bagudu lauded the president and his entourage for their show of love, respect and honour sequel to the visit.

The chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum also appreciated the sustained support of Wabba and the NLC to Kebbi State and its people, while also acknowledging the prominent role played by NLC in keeping the country united as an indivisible entity.

He remarked that similar to the police and military, the NLC has never operated on sectional or religious sentiment.

The governor stated that president Muhammadu Buhari had directed the council to assist Nigerian workers at all levels. He also disclosed that thousands of workers were given the Anchor Borrowers Programme loan, amounting to a minimum of N 750,000.

The national president of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba (MNI) was accompanied by Comrade Najib Yasin, deputy president; Comrade Nasir Idris, deputy president and national president of NUT, Comrade Bello Alkali, deputy secretary general; Comrade Uche, HOD International Relations, as well as the Kebbi State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan and other state executive council members of NLC.