A new trade union information guide to assist returning migrants reintegrate properly has been validated.

The information guide which was developed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) provides information and relevant links to help returning migrants in the process of reintegration.

Speaking at the opening of a workshop, NLC general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja said the congress shared in the vision and desire to bring trade unions and other social partners and their allies in Nigeria to explore imaginative ways to promote fair, orderly and regular migration.

According to him, “we are desirous to mobilise our affiliates and other allies to be active in the overall migration governance process and discourse, while intensifying advocacy for better migration governance in Nigeria and in the continent, particularly in the call for better return and reintegration processes and protection of migrant workers’ rights.”

Other stakeholders say the dearth of useful, handy and easy-to-understand information had been a major challenge for potential returnees which makes it hard, frustrating and traumatic for them to successfully return and be reintegrated home.

Such situation has contributed to their susceptibility to exploitation, vulnerability and less willingness to return.

The NLC said the Trade Union Information Guide seeks to bridge such information gap and serve as a good contribution to ensuring comfortable and dignified return and successful, readmission and reintegration of returning migrants and labour migrants.

The general secretary commended the ILO-Abuja Office for the support for the congress and its affiliates in capacity strengthening and promoting its efforts in alliance relationship between workers and other stakeholders in the workplace and society in general, especially in ways to continue to enrich the call for better migration governance.

He said the guide was part of a collaborative project between the NLC and the ILO under the FairWay Migration Programme targeted at strengthening trade union voices in migration governance.

Also, Comrade Eustace James expressed the confidence that the validated Information Guide on Return and Reintegration would complement the National Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Migration Governance in providing useful and necessary information and guidance to Returning migrants and Migrant Workers, especially in this era of force evacuation and return.

The workshop was attended by migration focal persons of selected NLC affiliates, representatives of NECA, Ministry of Labour and Employment, NCFRMI, NiDCOM, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development and the media.