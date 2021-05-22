The warning strike action embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may have been suspended, but to some residents of Kaduna State, the short period the strike lasted was a torrid time as they were subjected to unbearable hardship.

However, many said the suffering was worth it to show solidarity for breadwinners who had been thrown out of their jobs by the state government.

LEADERSHIP Weekend report that the NLC had made good its threat to shut down Kaduna State as it officially commenced a five-day warning strike on Monday with a mammoth crowd of peaceful protesters turning out in the streets of the state capital, Kaduna.

The NLC had embarked on the industrial action to protest what it says are anti-labour practices by Kadun State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, including the mass sacking of workers and underpayment of salaries among other infractions.

All government offices were shut while businesses were also closed, causing untold hardship to the residents.

Even before the day the protest began, Kaduna was thrown into darkness as electricity workers cut off power supply to the state. Soon oil workers joined and filling stations were shut, practically grinding the state to a standstill.

Some of them spoke to our correspondents about their experiences during the three-day strike which paralyzed economic and social activities in the state.

Mrs. Alheri Ishaku, a resident of Narayi community, said while she supported the strike, it became unbearable when her cooking gas ran out. She was forced to seek assistance from her neighbour to ensure that her children did not go hungry.

“My cooking gas got finished during the strike and there was nowhere to refill it. While I supported the strike, that singular experience was not funny at all, but thank God it’s now over,” she said.

Another resident of Sabon Tasha, Mr. Isaac Bodam, said the power outage had multiplier-effects on people.

“In fact, getting water became very difficult because there was no power to pump the water and all the filling stations were equally under lock and key, so we were unable to get fuel for the generator.

“I am calling on the governor and the NLC to find a lasting solution to issues that warranted the strike so as not to put innocent citizens into hard times, in future.”

For Mrs. Mary Patrick, who owns a restaurant at Television Market, the strike was not kind to her goods.

She said, “All the meat and other perishable items in my refrigerators got spoilt completely as a result of the power blackout during the strike. I don’t have a big generator to power my refrigerator. It was really sad and unfortunate for me to go through this. Now, the capital is not much at hand to operate fully. I’m appealing to Kaduna Electric to waive this month bill for us business people to cover the losses.”

Another businessman, John Okafor, at Ungwuan Yelwa, said: “I am into ice block business. The strike affected my business. People who wanted cold drinks were looking for ice but it was difficult to give them what they wanted because of the power blackout. The damage is much but we thank God electricity has been restored,” he said.

Another resident who felt the pinch of the industrial action was Hajiya Zainab Tanimu.

“I felt pain and discomfort during the strike, but it was worth it since the strike was to press home the demand for the rights of the people. Constitutionally, laying off workers should pass through due process. Even if the government feels that it cannot contain the population due to reasons beyond its control, laying off workers without paying their benefits is wrong.

“These workers put in their youthful age in the service of the state; their benefits should be given to them because it is morally wrong to sack them without giving them their entitlements because they have families that are looking up to them,” Hajiya Tanimu stressed.

For elder statesman, Mr John Ewah, the strike action really dealt with the masses.

“NLC gave notice of the strike. The notice was sufficient for the parties to dialogue. Government only came out with a statement almost at the time the strike was to start. Whatever they see at that time was an afterthought because the NLC was set for the action.

“NLC and government should have a dialogue. The most painful one was TCN which cut off power supply. One significant thing is that the masses supported the action of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in solidarity with Labour. In the face of hardship and lack of power supply, government on their own part could have gone into dialogue rather than grandstanding.

“The discomfort was expected, the next line of action was to find ways to solve the situation, e.g. Neighbours accommodated their friends to charge their phones, so also did churches that operate generators,” he said.

Other residents, who did not want their names to be mentioned, similarly told LEADERSHIP Weekend that they suffered much hardship during the strike but that it was worth it.

