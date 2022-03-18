The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken steps to resolve the conflict between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its Lagos State Council.

Sources in the meeting said the planned settlement may take a longer time to yield positive results as the meeting has been adjoined till further notice.

It was gathered that as part of the process of resolving the conflict, a closed-door meeting took place on Thursday March 17 in Abuja between the executives of the Lagos State Council of the union and congress reconciliation committee.

The reconciliatory committee was chaired by the President of the Maritime Workers Union who is also the National Trustee of the NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with the principle of fair-hearing, the Adeyanju-committee will be meeting with the leadership of NURTW on a date yet to be determined.

A joint meeting will thereafter be held with the two parties for the full and final resolution of the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT