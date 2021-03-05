BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State chapters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have commenced mobilisation of members towards the planned nationwide protest over the removal of National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution.

This was made known at a meeting of the Oyo State Council of the TUC, held in Mokola, Ibadan, the state capital.

The TUC members in the state vowed to resist and join forces to protest the planned removal of minimum wage from the exclusive list.

The Emmanuel Ogundiran-led Oyo TUC said it is only awaiting the directive of its national body to lead protests in the state.

Ogundiran said, “The meeting frowned at the plan of the government to further disenfranchise and impoverish the workers through its obnoxious plan to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list.

“This will be resisted and the meeting has directed the state council of TUC to join forces with others to protest the planned removal once the national secretariat of the labour centre gives the directive.”