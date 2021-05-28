Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has recommended that as part of the ongoing constitution amendment exercise in the National Assembly members should earn the same salaries with civil servants.

In its memorandum to the Constitution Review Committee, NLC said in order to address the problem of cost of running a bicameral system, there is need to adopt part-time membership of all the National Assembly.

The NLC said it observed that the ability of the National Assembly to stay focused on the enormous responsibilities conferred on it by the Constitution has suffered owing to the quest, clamour and distractions of the perks and spoils of office.

Prominent political and human rights activists at the inaugural launch of #FixPoliticsDialogue have faulted the Nigerian 1999 Constitution as not reflective of the genuine will of the citizens.

The panelists included Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Prof Ayo Atsenuwa, Ann-Kio Briggs, Mike Utsaha, and Folarin Falana, a.k.a. Falz. Joyce Daniel and Amyna Usma were guest speakers at the event.

Their submission, contained in a statement signed by the #FixPolitics spokesperson Ozioma Ubabukoh said, “The panelists unanimously agreed that the subsisting document is flawed and needs to be reformed, but were different in their view on whether the constitution be changed or amended.

“The National Assembly and Houses of Assembly hold the paraphernalia on which the constitution can be amended or changed, while the civil society groups are expected to be organised around strategic and tactical engagement with the system of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called for 25 per cent increase in the derivation fund as well as the devolution of power from the centre to the states.

The governor also called for the fiscal federalism, creation of state police, strengthen of the electoral system as well as allowing states to create and sustain local government councils.

Wike, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt while declaring open the South-South zonal public hearing on the review of 1999 Constitution, further called for the reduction of the cost of governance at both federal and state levels.

Former commissioner for information and strategy in Adamawa State, Ahmad Sajoh yesterday led the agitation for the creation of Amana State from the present Adamawa State.

He led over 200 indigenes of Mubi local government area of Adamawa State to the public hearing by the Senate on 1999 constitution review.

In his presentation at the hearing, he cited deprivation, neglect and undue undermining of Mubi citizenry as the reason for the Agitation for the creation of Amana State.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN on Thursday raised the alarm over the level of impunity in Nigeria, saying the country is currently on the verge of collapse.

Falana who spoke at the final sitting of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, South West, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, zonal public hearing, Lagos Centre, held in Ikeja, under the chairmanship of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central said peace will continue to elude the country without proper people-oriented constitution.

Meanwhile, an elder-stateman Tanko Yakasai has called on those agitating for the establishment of a state police to stop what he refers to as “day-dreaming”.

In his presentation to the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution; North-West zonal centre in Kaduna centre, he said, “The creation of state police will cause problems for the country and destroy democracy “.