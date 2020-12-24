By Michael Oche,

The NLC National Women Commission has stepped up its advocacy against Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) across the country.

The Commission in an electronic message obtained by LEADERSHIP said the increase in the campaign became necessary following the exponential rise in domestic violence during the first wave of COVID pandemic and the expected likelihood that more women may suffer domestic violence with the second wave of COVID-19.

The campaign is also pushing for Nigeria to ratify ILO Convention against gender based violence and harassment (known as Convention 190). The campaign is being carried out with support from the Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO.

“Let us also use this season of celebration to keep sensitizing our colleagues, sisters and all men around us that the struggle against GBVH is a collective one for the good of all. Let us continue to speak out against domestic violence,” the message stated