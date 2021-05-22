Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has launched the Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMoU) with the company’s Corporate Head Office (CHO) and Gas Transmission System (GTS) clusters made up of communities.

According to a series of posts on NLNG’s twitter handle, the general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who gave the opening remark at an event on Friday, said that NLNG was launching Phase1 of GMoU with 3 clusters.

The communities covered by the first phase of GMoU are Ogbum-nu-Abali, Ubeta, and Rumuji in Rivers State.

“As we officially launch this five-year GMoU, which has been designed to provide a governance and implementation framework for community development, we expect that the stakeholders in these communities will take ownership and sustainably drive their community’s development through their respective Community Development Foundation that consist of Board of Trustees and Steering Committees,” she said.

According to her, NLNG will fund the GMoU through annual remittances “in line with our vision of ‘being a global LNG Company helping to build a better Nigeria.”

She said the GMoU will give communities leverage over developmental projects unique to their needs and will contribute to improving the socio-economic life of the citizens. The communities will generate their development needs and they will work out implementation plans through partnerships and physical oversight of the projects.

“We intend to mentor the communities by encouraging non-governmental organisations and international development agencies to build the communities’ capacity in managing projects and sustaining outcomes.

“For us at Nigeria LNG, we will continue to pursue sustainable development within a CSR framework which hinges on four pillars: education, health, economic empowerment, and infrastructure development. Under this framework, 10 clusters will be created to drive community-initiated projects through a Foundation comprising a Board of Trustees, Steering Committees, and Community Trusts. NLNG will provide funds for these clusters and also encourage them to seek additional funds from other donors to finance development initiatives in the respective communities.

‘‘Phase 2 GMoU signings will involve Amadi-Ama, and some communities in Ogba, Ekpeye, Kalabari, Egi, Abua, Okrika and Emohua,’’ she said.