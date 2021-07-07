The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has said that Nigeria is well positioned to transit to clean energy development with its huge gas potential.

The firm therefore called on the federal government to pay more attention and be deliberate about the development of her gas resources, for economic growth.

The managing director and chief executive officer of NLNG, Tony Attah, said this at the 20th Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja, with the theme, “Fortifying the Nigerian oil and gas industry for economic stability and growth.”

Attah explained that the opportunity for the utilisation of oil and gas resources will not last forever, owing to the availability and sustainability of renewable energy sources such as hydrogen.

Represented by the general manager, external relations and sustainable development at NLNG, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, Attah said investments targeted at unlocking natural gas utilisation must be seen as strategic.

“Now is the time for action, Nigeria must not stop at this point and must pay more attention to gas development and be very deliberate about what to do for the needed change.

“We must dream of the future we want and leverage on the possibilities of more volumes of Train-7, 8, 9 and far beyond.

“The opportunity will not last forever, hydrogen is another prominent source in the energy mix of the future and hydrogen is gotten from water. Nothing can be more sustainable than this, as water is one of the most abundant resources on our planet.

“The dream of driving cars and aeroplanes on water is fast becoming a reality.

“Renewables alone cannot meet the energy demands of the growing world population in a sustainable manner; natural gas becomes the next available option and a smart partner to renewables.

“That is why NLNG Train-7 and other investments of comparable magnitude to unlock natural gas utilisation in Nigeria are strategic and must be seen as most strategic.

“I personally do not see a future where gas will not be relevant. Gas is readily available in Nigeria; it is cleaner and affordable and presents massive opportunities for our dear country.”