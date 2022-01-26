Chief executive officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has assured the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) of the Authority’s readiness to partner with towards solving Nigeria’s energy challenges and increase gas use in cooking, transportation and power generation.

Ahmed gave the assurance in Abuja when he received the management of the NLNG on a courtesy visit to his office.

He commended the NLNG for its focus in prioritising domestic supply which has had a significant impact on deepening gas consumption in the country.

The NMDPRA helmsman reiterated federal government’s goal of deepening LPG/CNG especially for Autogas as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to cushion the effect in situation of upward spike in oil prices.

The Authority CEO gave his assurance that as the regulator of the midstream and downstream, it will put in place policies that will not stifle businesses but rather level the playing field and stimulate economic growth and job creation in the industry.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, said the Company will continue to priotise the growing domestic LPG market and increase utilisation by supplying 100 per cent, its propane and butane production.

Mshelbila also revealed the ongoing plans of the NLNG to commence operation for the Nigerian domestic LNG market this year, in line with the government’s plans to boost local consumption. He explained that the move was part of the NLNG’s dedication to participate in industrialising Nigeria by providing efficient energy in line with the federal government’s developmental initiatives and as one of the two focus areas of the company. Their other area of focus is to remain globally competitive.

He pledged the company’s dedication and commitment to making Nigeria an energy-sufficient nation.

