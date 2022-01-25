Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited yesterday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with six Nigerian teaching hospitals and flagged off the implementation of its multi-billion-naira hospital support programme.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the managing director and chief executive officer, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, who signed the MoUs on behalf of the company with the hospitals said six hospitals were selected as part of the first phase of the NLNG Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP).

According to him, the NLNG HSP targets 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country, adding that the teaching hospitals in Phase 1 include Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin; University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar; and Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa.

Mshelbila said the hospital support programme was the company’s response to the pressure on the medical sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that NLNG and its partners in the project would significantly impact the healthcare system in the country by improving the fitness status of the beneficiary medical facilities.

The NLNG Hospital Support Programme (HSP) is the second part of NLNG’s national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

