By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has sought the support of the Nigerian Navy to protect critical national assets in the Niger Delta region to enable the company sustain its operations.

The managing director NLNG, Mr Tony Attah made the appeal when he led other senior management officials of the Company on a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo at the Naval Headquarters Abuja.

While commending the Nigerian Navy (NN) for its key role in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the Company to carry out its activities, Mr Attah explained that Liquefied Natural Gas is a critical national asset to the future of the country especially at a time that the nation is moving away from dependence on crude oil.

In a statement by the director information Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, Mr Attah disclosed that without the NN’s support, the NLNG would have found it extremely difficult to operate in the Niger Delta region.

The MD also felicitated with the CNS on his recent appointment and wished him well as he leads the Service.

Responding, the CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo appreciated the show of goodwill by the MD and quickly recalled that the NLNG was instrumental in the establishment of the NN Forward Operating Base Bonny.

Vice Admiral Gambo said see the NN is very mindful of the position of the NLNG as a key national asset and the NN’s responsibility to ensure that this asset is well protected.

The CNS assured the MD and his team that the Service will continue to support the NLNG especially by providing a favourable atmosphere for its operations so that business will thrive without any fear.

Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo also noted with delight how the issue of gas flaring is becoming a thing of the past.