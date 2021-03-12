By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The chairman of Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) Patrick Pascal, said that the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) coaching clinic is crucial for football development at the grassroots level.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federations (NFF) earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Berackiah/ABIGOL Grassroots Coaching Clinic to help develop the skills of its league coaches as well as the talents spread across the nation.

Over 488 coaches are currently undergoing the coaching clinic which kicked off across the six geopolitical zones in the country from the 25th of January to end on the 31st of March 2021.

Pascal, who also doubles as the Super Eagles team coordinator, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Sports, said the training would help the coaches unearth and also nurture young talents to become future stars.

“This NLO coaching training is very vital to grassroots football development because from what the coaches will learn from the training, they will help to develop young players across the country,” he said.

“Whenever the players are called for national engagement, the coach will not have to teach them from the basics anymore rather, he will build on what they already know and improve their tactical style of play”.