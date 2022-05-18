NLPC Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) said it pays out an average of N900 million monthly to its clients even as the managing director of the firm, Mr Samuel Abolarin assured contributors that it will return to the top three position in the industry in terms of returns by the end of the year.

Abolarin, while commenting on the performance of the company in 2021, noted that, its return on investment had been affected by the downturn in the bond market, as he assured that the company has since the beginning of the year turned around its negative returns position to positive as at the end of March this year.

On the future plans of the company, he said, it plans to be among the top two PFAs in the country over the next three years. “We are currently under Fund 2 which is the fund by which you judge all PFAs and we are currently number five.

“We want to move from five to second in the next three years and be among the top two. As at March 2022 ending, we are number five, so we are believing that in the next three years we will be among the first two”

In terms of assets under management of the company, he said, as at end of April, it stood at about “N388 billion and on a monthly basis for the contributory pension and the retirees, we pay well over N400 million on a monthly basis.

“For the defined benefit scheme we pay another over N500 million on a monthly basis. So roughly what we pay out as benefit on a monthly basis is hovering around N901 million depending on what happens.”

On his part, the executive director, Finance and Investment of NLPC PFA, Remi Lateef, speaking on the reports of the company explained that “our return on investment in 2020 was over 150 per cent. This was because we reclassified our bonds from marked to maturity to marked to market.

“This was because we want our bonds to carry the current market prices. That was what happened in 2020 which gave us a leap.

er words it was like we were understating our returns. Come 2021, we were not supposed to have as high a jump as the precious year but we were supposed to have at least like 50 per cent per annum which can hardly be gotten anywhere because of the peculiarity of our economy, in terms of policy summersault.”