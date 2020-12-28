BY PATIENCE IVIE-IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, has called for the review of hazard allowance for doctors, saying that health workers were constantly at risk of exposure to infections, including the

deadly COVID 19.

The chairman, FCT NMA, Dr. Enema Amodu, who made the call at a press briefing on in Abuja on Friday, regretted that alot of health workers had lost their lives to COVID-19.

Amodu said that the rate of infection among health workers goes to show that the virus was still very much around and has thus

highlighted the need for government to review the hazard allowance.

He said “The second wave is so overwhelming and this is more

catastrophic. This is because a lot of people have let their guards

down.

“We in the health sector, we have lost members. It goes to show that

the virus is still very much with us. It is continuing because it

never actually left us.

“Our hazard allowance is 5,000 per month but the Speaker of the House

of Representative has assured our president that they would do

something about it and I believe they would because he is a

legislative that believes that health is key to development.

“We hope that the government will review the hazard allowance in this

New Year because the virus is still very much with us.

“Our members are dieing. Our colleagues are suffering, they are angry,

but have taken an oath to provide services, that is why we are still

doing our work,” he said.

Amodu, who survived COVID-19, urged patients to oblige health workers

when they visit the hospitals, saying that he was exposed to the virus through a patient who didn’t disclose her health status eventhough she knew that she had the virus.

“Patients, pls oblige us, wear your mask, and don’t hide any information. Tell the truth about your past medical condition.

“Today, I am a survivor, I attended to a patient that I didn’t know had COVID. She knew it but she didn’t tell me. I was exposed to the virus, I developed the symptoms but by the grace of God, my colleagues

rallied round me, so to our patients, tell us the truth when you come,” he added.