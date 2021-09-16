In a show of versatility, the Kogi State government has acknowledged the wide array of top media personalities in the state ahead of the 29th edition of Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) holding in the state.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Mediaq to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mrs. Nwogu Avoyi, said the state government will partner the top media gurus of Kogi descent as it prepares to host the NMMA for the first time.

Notable among the media personalities are: Isiaq Ajibola, former MD, Daily Trust Newspapers; Simon Kolawole, founder and publisher of TheCable; Dr. Tom Adaba, veteran broadcaster and former DG NBC/NTA; Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Okino, Editor-in-Chief, Blueprint Newspaper; former Kogi State Commissioner of Information; Senator Smart Adeyemi, broadcaster, former President of NUJ and current Senator of the Federal Republic; Lara Owoeye-Wise of AIT and Media Aide to Deputy Senate President; Eniola Bello, M.D. ThisDay Newspaper; Prof. Tunji Dare, The Nation columnist and former chairman Editorial Board of The Guardian.

Others include Yakubu Mohammed of Newswatch Magazine; Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher Premium Times; Tunde Ipinmisho, veteran journalist and former Sunday Times Editor and Babajide Kolade-Otitoju of TVC; Tolu Olorunnipa, CNN International Correspondent; Vicky Olumudi Executive Director, NTA; Moji Makanjuola, veteran NTA broadcast journalist and former President of NAWOJ; Ekundayo Asaju, CEO First Weekly Magazine; Ronke Bello Ph.D, NTA/veteran broadcaster and publicist; Gbemiga Ogunleye, former Editor, The Punch and immediate past Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism; Vincent Akanmode, The Nation Newspaper, and Eugenia Abu, veteran broadcaster and former Executive Director, NTA.

Also listed are: Ayo Osinlu, broadcaster and former spokesman to First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan; Prof Ayo Olukotun, chairman Editorial Board, Daily Times and The Compass Newspaper; Sanya Oni of The Nation Newspaper; Rakiya Zubairu, veteran NTA broadcaster and Head of Public Relations NSC; Tunde Olusunle, veteran journalist and aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Bosede Adebayo, veteran broadcaster NTA; Joy Osiagwu, NTA veteran broadcaster; Dr. Adebayo Faleke of Fresh FM Radio 105.9, Ibadan; Lola Mediteni, Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan; Shola Ayegbajeje, Okin FM 105.7 Ibadan; Ralph Omololu Agbana, correspondent The Guardian Newspaper; Duro Meseko, CEO D.Gov Scoops Online; Babajide Obafemi, presenter and media consultant; Mayowa Oluwabiyi, Presenter “This is Nigeria” (NTA); Moyo Thomas, TVC, Eward Jatto, Owner, Jatto FM, Okene, and Dayo Thomas, GM Kogi Graphics.

Kogi State government already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the hosting of the 29th edition of the NMMA with the organisers of the awards visitig Lokoja last month.

This year’s awards, which is themed ‘Engaging Kogi State Today for Tomorrow’, will hold next month October.